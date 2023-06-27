Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Up 3.7 %

Wayfair stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 403,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.