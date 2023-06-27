Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 3,465 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

