Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 1.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.83. 11,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 11,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The firm has a market cap of C$168.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.