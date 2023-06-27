WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.