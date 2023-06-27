WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
