WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.