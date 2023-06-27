Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE:WGO opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

