Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 574,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

