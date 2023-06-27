Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 574,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
