WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 90,463 shares.The stock last traded at $54.47 and had previously closed at $53.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

