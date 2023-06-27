WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 90,463 shares.The stock last traded at $54.47 and had previously closed at $53.72.
Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
