Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,084 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $830.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $724.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

