Xponance Inc. Buys 5,113 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

