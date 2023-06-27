Xponance Inc. Has $14.30 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

