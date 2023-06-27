Xponance Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.