Xponance Inc. Has $35.12 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

