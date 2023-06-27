Xponance Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.