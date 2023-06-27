XRUN (XRUN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $341.71 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $341.71 million and $88,428.42 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.