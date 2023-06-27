xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $1,769.42 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

