Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.59

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 36479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$151.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 45.02%. The company had revenue of C$49.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.5992509 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.