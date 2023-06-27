yearn.finance (YFI) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,394.17 or 0.20814368 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $211.08 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,011 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

