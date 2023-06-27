Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $495.10 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $30.32 or 0.00098710 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $495.10 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

