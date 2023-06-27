Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $273.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.