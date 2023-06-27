Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

