Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

ZS opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.66.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Zscaler by 62.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 204,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 71.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 485,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after acquiring an additional 202,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

