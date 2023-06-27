Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1 %

ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

