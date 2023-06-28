1,614 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.96. 2,802,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,619. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

