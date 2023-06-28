23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of 23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.98.
About 23965 (AF.TO)
AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.
