291,518 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.