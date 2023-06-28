52,583 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

