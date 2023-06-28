58,933 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,897. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

