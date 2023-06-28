5,911 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

