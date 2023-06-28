737 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

NYSE MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

