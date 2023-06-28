888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of EIHDF stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get 888 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 888 from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.