89,920 Shares in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 3.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

