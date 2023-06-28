A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) versus MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) Head to Head Survey

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for A10 Networks and MoneyOnMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

A10 Networks has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $280.34 million 3.76 $46.91 million $0.58 24.53 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 16.17% 22.81% 11.25% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

A10 Networks beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. A10 Networks, Inc. delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers; service providers include cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable; government organizations; and enterprises in the technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

