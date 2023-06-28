Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 152.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 274,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $299.10. The company had a trading volume of 318,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.30. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.