Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

