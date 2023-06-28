Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

