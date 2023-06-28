Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,414. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
About Acorn Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Energy
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.