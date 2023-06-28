Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,380 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.