Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,610 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.