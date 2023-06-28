Activest Wealth Management Sells 572 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.