Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 166666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market cap of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barry Hoffman bought 300,000 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,814.37). Also, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 210,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,670.12). Insiders have bought a total of 659,248 shares of company stock valued at $659,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Stories

