Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adbri from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Adbri alerts:

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of ADBCF remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.