AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Financial Survey

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.78 $29.34 million $0.70 2.10

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clikia and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 142.95%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22%

Summary

AdTheorent beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

