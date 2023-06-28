Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.42

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.42 and last traded at $109.23, with a volume of 18717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

