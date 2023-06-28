Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, an increase of 1,025.3% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of AHI remained flat at $1.28 on Wednesday. 2,455,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,454. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

