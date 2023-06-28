Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Head-To-Head Review

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -34.90% 10.02% 3.81% Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.19 -$1.38 billion ($4.54) -0.52 Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.35 $223.00 million $9.34 3.20

Volatility and Risk

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

