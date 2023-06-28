AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

