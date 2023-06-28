Affiance Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 100,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,110,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 169,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

