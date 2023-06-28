Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.