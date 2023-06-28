Affiance Financial LLC Sells 22,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

