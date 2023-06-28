Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.